Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Smacks solo homer

Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Braves.

Realmuto took Max Fried deep in the first inning to record his 24th home run of the campaign. He's hit the ball of late, and this performance extended his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's smacked four home runs while recording nine RBI and seven runs scored. For the season, Realmuto has a solid .282/.333/.504 line across 136 games.

