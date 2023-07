Realmuto went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Guardians.

He went back-to-back with Bryson Stott in the seventh inning off Nick Sandlin to get the Phillies within a run, but they weren't able to find an equalizer. Realmuto has found his power stroke in July, slashing .261/.320/.565 over his last 12 games with two doubles and four of his 12 homers on the season.