Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Starting at catcher

Realmuto (knee) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto's 2019 campaign came to a close when he underwent surgery to address a meniscus issue in his right knee, but his recovery went as planned over the offseason, and he is ready to jump into action Sunday. Realmuto will start behind the plate and hit second in the Phillies' batting order.