Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Realmuto's hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-22 (.409) with three homers in that span. He extended the Phillies' lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with his 18th homer of the year, a 417-foot blast to center field off Tim Hill. Overall, Realmuto's slashing .257/.320/.472 with 62 runs scored, 54 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 469 plate appearances this season.