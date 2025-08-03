Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Detroit.

Realmuto has now hit fourth or fifth in Philadelphia's lineup for 11 consecutive games, and the move up the batting order should amplify the veteran catcher's RBI upside as long as Alec Bohm (ribs) remains on the injured list. Since the start of July, Realmuto is hitting a torrid .345 with two home runs, eight doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over 21 outings (87 at-bats).