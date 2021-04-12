Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves.

Realmuto doubled to begin the second inning and somehow managed to safely steal third the very next at-bat. The 30-year-old has only topped more than 10 steals in a season once so the fact that he stole a base, let alone third base, was extremely unexpected. Realmuto has gotten off to a solid start at the plate, as he's slashing .333/.375/.533 with six RBI and four runs scored in 32 plate appearances.