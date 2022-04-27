Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in a 10-3 win Tuesday over the Rockies.

Realmuto singled, stole second and scored in the four-run fourth inning. He started the game at catcher and moved to first base in the eighth inning. Tuesday was the three-time All-Star's first appearance at first base this season after making 16 appearances there last season. While he's yet to hit for much power, the 31-year-old has a solid .303 average and .343 OBP. With at least 10 homers in seven consecutive seasons, it's just a matter of time before the power stroke returns.