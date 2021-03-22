Realmuto (thumb) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto was expected to make his spring debut Sunday against the Tigers but wound up getting scratched due to general soreness. As it turns out, he'll be debuting at least two days later than originally scheduled. Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he could be in the lineup Tuesday against Toronto. Time is getting quite tight for him to get up to speed by the start of the regular season, so he may need more days off than he's used to even if he avoids a trip to the injured list.