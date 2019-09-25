Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Surgery set for Friday

Realmuto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to clean up the meniscus in his right knee, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

This announcement, which effectively brings an end to Realmuto's first season in Philadelphia, comes after the Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday. Manager Gabe Kapler confirmed there is no long-term concern regarding the injury; Realmuto should be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around. The backstop impressed in his first season with the Phillies, appearing in a career-high 145 games while slashing .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs, 83 RBI and nine steals.