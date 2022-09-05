Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

Realmuto accounted for the Phillies' lone scoring play Sunday, a game-tying homer in the eighth inning. Over his last 16 games, the catcher has gone 21-for-59 (.356) with two long balls, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, three steals, a triple and seven doubles. The well-rounded production continues to be a strong suit for the 31-year-old, who is slashing .272/.341/.461 with 15 homers, 70 RBI, 17 steals and 63 runs scored through 463 plate appearances this year.