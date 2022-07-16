Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The catcher had a big night against his former club, and his RBI double in the seventh inning wound up being the game-winning hit. Realmuto has picked up his offensive pace over the last month or so, slashing .267/.327/.422 over his last 25 games with four of his seven homers and six of his 12 steals on the year.