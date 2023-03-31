Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Rangers.
Realmuto wasn't rewarded in the stat sheet, but he appeared locked in at the plate. After striking out in his first plate appearance, Realmuto doubled and proceeded to steal third base in the second frame. He also led off the seventh inning with a triple and was driven in one batter later. Realmuto's apparent interest in being aggressive on the basepaths is particularly positive for his potential fantasy value this season.