Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Realmuto picked up where he left off after hitting for the cycle Monday, notching a triple and an RBI double in his final two at-bats of the evening. Realmuto now has six hits, six runs and four RBI in his last two games after he was hitless over his last four games coming into Monday. Tuesday's stolen base brough him up to double digit steals for a third straight season and he's now up to a slash line of .260/.311/.474 with six homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs and a 13:54 BB:K over 235 plate appearances.