Realmuto went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

The veteran catcher provided much of the offense for the Phillies, driving in the first run of the game with a double in the first inning and another run with a solo shot in the fourth. Tuesday also marks his third straight multi-hit effort, as he increased his average to .348 since the beginning of July. After hitting just .239 the first three months of the season, Realmuto has turned things around and owns a respectable .268/.339/.455 line for the season.