Realmuto went 3-for-4 with an RBI during a 5-3 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 with a run scored as the catcher in the matinee, Realmuto got a partial breather in the nightcap as the DH and took advantage. Through 40 games this season, he's slashing .274/.361/.541 with 11 homers, four steals, 30 RBI and 31 runs.