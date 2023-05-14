Realmuto (finger) went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rockies.
Realmuto missed one game with a sprained right pinkie finger. He was one of three Phillies with multiple hits and the only one to log an extra-base hit in the tough loss. He played the full game at catcher, so he should be good to resume his starting role going forward. Realmuto has hit safely in seven straight games, going 9-for-24 (.375), raising his season slash line to .291/.311/.496. He's added three home runs, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored, five stolen bases, 11 doubles and three triples through 34 contests overall.