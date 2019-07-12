Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Will return Saturday

Realmuto will return from the paternity list Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto got to spend some time with his wife and newborn daughter at the end of the All-Star break, so he'll be away from the team for just a single game. His return will push Andrew Knapp back to the bench and will likely send Rob Brantly back to the minors.

