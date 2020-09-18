site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Won't return over weekend
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto (hip) won't play over the weekend, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto continues to deal with a hip issue, and it'll hold him out at least until Monday's matchup in Washington. Andrew Knapp will handle the catching duties until Realmuto is cleared to return.
