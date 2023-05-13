Realmuto (finger) will sit Saturday against the Rockies as expected.
Realmuto left Friday's series opener with a sprained right pinky, and while he isn't expected to miss much time, manager Rob Thomson indicated that at least one day off was to be expected. Garrett Stubbs will catch Ranger Suarez on Saturday, but Realmuto may have a chance to return Sunday.
