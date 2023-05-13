Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters after Friday's game that Realmuto (finger) will probably not play Saturday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto left Friday's game with a sprained right pinky in the seventh inning, but X-rays came back negative and he isn't expected to miss much time. If the backstop does sit out Saturday, Garrett Stubbs will fill in at catcher.
