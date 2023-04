Cave isn't in the lineup for the second game of Philadelphia's doubleheader with the White Sox, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cave is 5-for-19 over the Phillies' last four games, including a 1-for-4 performance in Game 1 on Tuesday. Nick Castellanos will take over in right field for the nightcap, moving Kyle Schwarber into the DH slot and Cristian Pache in to start in left field and bat ninth.