Cave is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Cave will sit against a left-hander (Marco Gonzales) as he typically does, but the outfielder may be at risk of losing out on a regular work versus right-handers, too. Over 49 plate appearances against right-handed pitching this season, Cave has mustered a lowly .186/.265/.279 slash line (50 wRC+).