Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Though he'll take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Braxton Garrett on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Cave could soon see his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching trend down as well. Cave already sat against Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday, paving the way for rookie Johan Rojas to make another start in the outfield. Rojas will get his fourth straight start Wednesday and has provided a .678 OPS to go along with three stolen bases in his brief time in the big leagues this season. Cave has matched him with three steals but owns a much lower OPS (.596).