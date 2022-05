Segura (illness) is starting at second base and batting cleanup Friday versus the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura sat out Thursday's matchup with the Padres while experiencing cold symptoms, but he'll be back on the field a day later. The 32-year-old has hit well through 15 games in May and has a .377/.431/.623 slash line with four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases.