Segura (lower leg) is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against the Giants.

Segura suffered a bruised right shin during Sunday's matchup, but he benefitted from a scheduled off day Monday and will be right back in the mix for the series opener. He's slashing .281/.323/.444 with 11 homers and 44 RBI over 93 games this season with Philadelphia.

