Segura is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura returned from a two-game absence for the first half of Thursday's doubleheader, going 1-for-3 in the loss. He'll sit in favor of Neil Walker in Game 2 as the Phillies ease him back into action.

