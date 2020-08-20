site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Jean Segura: On bench for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Segura is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura returned from a two-game absence for the first half of Thursday's doubleheader, going 1-for-3 in the loss. He'll sit in favor of Neil Walker in Game 2 as the Phillies ease him back into action.
