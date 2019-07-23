Segura (heel) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Segura was forced to leave Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh due to a heel injury, and the issue is significant enough to keep him out of Tuesday's starting nine. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward and is unlikely to be used off the bench in the series opener, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. With Segura out of the mix, Scott Kingery is set to start at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories