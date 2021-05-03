Segura (quadriceps) will embark on a rehab assignment this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear exactly when the assignment will begin or how long it will last, but Segura should be back from his strained right quadriceps before too long. He was hitting .333/.359/.450 through 17 games prior to the injury.
