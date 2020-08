Segura was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Mets due to a hamstring injury, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet clear, but Segura will get at least one day to rest regardless of how serious is it with the Phillies scheduled for an off day Monday. Neil Walker entered the game in his place and would likely serve as the primary second baseman if he's forced to miss time.