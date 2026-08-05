Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Blanks Nats for win No. 10

Luzardo (10-5) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering four hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Washington didn't even get a runner past second base against Luzardo until his final inning of work, when Nasim Nunez led off the eighth with a single and advanced on a pair of outs that never left the infield, but the southpaw got Andres Chaparro to ground out. It's the fifth time in 23 starts this season that Luzardo has held the opposition off the scoreboard, and the quality start was his 12th of the year. Even more impressively, the southpaw has given up one earned run or fewer in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, delivering a 1.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB over 51 innings during that span. Luzardo will look to stay dialed in for his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Blue Jays.