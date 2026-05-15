Luzardo did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Luzardo turned in one of his sharper outings of the season, throwing 59 of 92 pitches for strikes while matching former teammate Ranger Suarez in a pitchers' duel featuring five-plus scoreless innings from both sides. Although he recorded only four strikeouts Thursday, the left-hander still owns an impressive 30 percent strikeout rate through nine starts this season. Luzardo has now logged three quality starts in his last four outings and owns a 5.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB across 49.1 innings. He's slated to face Cincinnati in his next start.