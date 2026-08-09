Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Logs 12 strikeouts Sunday

Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-innings win over Toronto, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out 12.

It was another dominant outing from Luzardo, who's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 starts. He's gone 6-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 96 strikeouts across 70.2 innings in that span. The left-hander has lowered his ERA to 3.32 through 24 starts (143.2 innings) this season with a 1.14 WHIP and 176 strikeouts, the fifth most in the majors. Luzardo is currently lined up to face the Twins on the road his next time out.