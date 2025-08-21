Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Strikes out 12 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luzardo (12-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing a run on three hits over six innings. He struck out 12.
Luzardo was dominant Wednesday, striking out a season-high 12 Mariners while holding Seattle to a lone run on Julio Rodriguez's homer in the first inning. The 27-year-old Luzardo has turned in five straight quality starts, posting a 2.32 ERA in that span (31 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 4.10 with a 1.30 WHIP and 170 strikeouts through 26 starts (145 innings) this season. Luzardo's currently lined up to face the Mets on the road his next time out.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Stuck with loss•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Tames Texas in victory•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Logs quality start in 10th win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Cruises to easy win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Implodes in fifth inning•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Fans seven in no-decision•