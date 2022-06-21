Camargo (knee) was activated off the injured list Tuesday and will bat eighth and play third base against the Rangers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Camargo wound up missing two weeks with a right knee strain, but he's ready to go after grabbing two hits in there rehab games. He was a near-everyday player immediately prior to his injury, but Didi Gregorius has since returned from a knee injury, so he may not have the same amount of opportunities available to him going forward.