Camargo went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado.
The 28-year-old received the start at shortstop in place of an injured Didi Gregorius (hand), and he came through for Philadelphia with a three-run shot in the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference in the contest. Camargo signed with the Phillies to be a utility man but has seen extended playing time early in the season and has a .382/.417/.529 slash line through 11 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: On bench again Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Emerging as preferred option at 3B•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Draws fourth start in five games•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Secures bench spot•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Joins Phillies•