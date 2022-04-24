Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Alec Bohm appears to have seized hold of the everyday role at third base, but Camargo has still been able to pick up playing time in the infield thanks to Didi Gregorius' (hand) ongoing absence. He'll man shortstop for the fourth game in a row, though Camargo could see his opportunities dwindle while moving back into a utility role in the coming days if Gregorius is able to avoid a trip to the injured list.