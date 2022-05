Camargo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Camargo seems to have wrested the starting shortstop job back from Bryson Stott, who is on the bench Tuesday for the fourth game in a row. Didi Gregorius (knee) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and could be back by the end of the week, however, so Camargo's standing atop the depth chart likely won't last much longer.