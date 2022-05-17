Camargo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Camargo will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a home run, a double and a walk over a stretch of four consecutive starts. Two of those starts came at shortstop, where he'll likely see the bulk of his opportunities in the short term while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the injured list. However, rookie Bryson Stott will get the nod at shortstop Tuesday at Camargo's expense.