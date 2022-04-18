site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-johan-camargo-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Camargo isn't starting Monday against Colorado, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Camargo will get a breather after hitting .217 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk in the last six games. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read