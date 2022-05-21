site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Camargo isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Camargo started in the last three games and went 4-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
