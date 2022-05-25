site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Not starting Wednesday
Camargo isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Camargo started in the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts. Bryson Stott will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
