Camargo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since Didi Gregorius (knee) was placed on the injured list, Camargo and Bryson Stott have split work at shortstop. After going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, Camargo will cede the start at the position to Stott in the series finale.
More News
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Playing time likely to pick up•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Retreats to bench•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Fills in at shortstop for Gregorius•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Delivers four hits, three RBI•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: On bench again Tuesday•