Camargo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since Didi Gregorius (knee) was placed on the injured list, Camargo and Bryson Stott have split work at shortstop. After going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, Camargo will cede the start at the position to Stott in the series finale.