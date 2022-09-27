Camargo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Camargo was designated for assignment by Philadelphia over the weekend but will remain in the organization after he passed through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old posted a .218/.317/.294 slash line in 35 games for Lehigh Valley after he was demoted from the big-league roster in late July.
