Camargo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee strain Wednesday, retroactive to June 26.

Camargo dealt with a right knee sprain earlier this month that forced him to miss two weeks, but he played in three games after returning from the injured list. However, he was out of the lineup for each of the last two matchups and will head back to the IL due to his knee strain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Darick Hall's contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as part of a corresponding move Wednesday.