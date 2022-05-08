Camargo will start at first base and bat eighth in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting Rhys Hoskins in Game 1 of the twin bill, Camargo appears well positioned to serve as the Phillies' primary option at shortstop for at least over the next week and a half after Didi Gregorius (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The Phillies recalled prospect Bryson Stott from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to restore some depth in the middle infield, and though he'll start at shortstop in Game 1, he turned in a lowly .328 OPS in 31 plate appearances to begin the season before he was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Meanwhile, Camargo is holding down a .680 OPS over 64 plate appearances on the campaign, which should be enough to make him the preferred option at shortstop over Stott.