Camargo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Didi Gregorius (hand) back in action for the second contest of the series with Colorado, Camargo's five-game run as the Phillies' starting shortstop comes to an end. Though Camargo went 5-for-19 with a home run and four RBI during that five-game stretch and now sports a .716 OPS across 50 plate appearances on the season, manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Gregorius will retain duties as the Phillies' everyday shortstop. Girardi noted that he still expects the versatile Camargo to see steady at-bats while bouncing between a number of different positions when one of the Phillies' everyday players receives a day off.