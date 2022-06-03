site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Riding pine Friday
Camargo isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Camargo started in the last five games and went 2-for-17 with a run, three walks and four strikeouts. Nick Maton will take over at second base while Bryson Stott starts at shortstop Friday.
