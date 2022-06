The Phillies placed Camargo on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right knee strain.

Camargo had started in seven of the Phillies' last eight games, but his move to the IL should clear the way for rookie Bryson Stott to handle an everyday role at second base. Even while playing on at least a semi-regular basis all season before picking up the injury, Camargo has produced modest counting stats (three home runs, no stolen bases, 15 RBI and eight runs) over 143 plate appearances.