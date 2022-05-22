Camargo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll sit for the second day in a row while Bryson Stott gets another look at shortstop. Stott is hitting .138 and getting on base at a .219 clip since his May 7 call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so Camargo may still hold the edge on the top job at shortstop until Didi Gregorius (knee) returns from the injured list.