Camargo is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Camargo picked up a start at first base in the Phillies' 3-2 win over the Mets in Game 1, going 1-for-4 at the plate. Though he'll move to the bench with Rhys Hoskins checking back into the lineup for Game 2, Camargo should pick up steady work at shortstop while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the injured list. Bryson Stott will end up starting at shortstop in both games of the twin bill, however.